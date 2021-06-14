Finegold: Lawrence General in a 'life or death situation'

Editor’s Note: State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, delivered the following speech on the floor of the Massachusetts Senate on Friday, May 28.
I tend not to speak often in the Senate chamber because when I do, I hope people will listen. This was one of these times.
Yesterday morning, I talked with the president of Lawrence General Hospital. There was a tremor in her voice. She had to let go of 56 people at a hospital that is already short staffed.
Families in Lawrence have been through so much during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has devastated the city, and Lawrence General has been the city’s last line of defense.
Around 1 out of every 4 residents has tested positive for COVID, and 250 people have tragically died from the disease. Overall, the city has had one of the highest caseloads and death tolls in the state.
The death rate for Latinx residents has been significantly higher than that of white residents. This is the reality of what it has meant to be a poor person of color living in Lawrence during the pandemic.
And Lawrence is still in the red: It’s one of only two communities at the highest risk category for COVID transmission.
Compared to the Greater Boston area, Lawrence has far fewer hospital beds within a 10-mile radius.
In these trying times, the workers at Lawrence General Hospital have gone above and beyond to save countless lives. They have provided excellent in-patient care. They set up a testing site that has tested over 234,000 people. And they administered more than 100,000 doses of the COVID vaccine.
I shudder to think what the cost of COVID would have been for the community of Lawrence if Lawrence General had not been there.
The pandemic didn’t just impact healthcare; it also wreaked havoc on the local economy. This past year, Lawrence has had the highest unemployment rate in the state; thousands have lost their jobs; businesses have shut down; and families are struggling to make ends meet.
We simply can’t afford to have massive job cuts at Lawrence General.
The hospital is the largest employer in Lawrence, employing nearly 2,000 people in well-paying jobs. Most of its employees are Latinx.
Right now, safety-net hospitals like LGH need our support more than ever. If we, as the legislative body of the state of Massachusetts, are not looking out for these hospitals, who will?
We need to implement long-term structural reforms to hospital reimbursement rates and provide immediate short-term funding to help LGH and other community hospitals survive the impact of the pandemic.
Leading up to the pandemic, LGH was already facing an unfair playing field because of chronically low insurance reimbursements.
First of all, LGH has a much higher Medicaid-payer mix than other hospitals: Nearly 30% of LGH’s gross revenue comes from MassHealth, compared to a statewide hospital average of 18%. This matters because MassHealth provides lower reimbursements than private insurers and often reimburses less than the actual cost of care.
In effect, LGH is being penalized for serving low-income patients.
In recent years, state officials have slashed MassHealth rates even further.
Back in 2018, LGH received $267 for an ultrasound. Now, it receives only $159.
I understand the need to contain costs, but the state’s harsh policies have crippled safety net hospitals that rely on MassHealth funding. We must create a fairer funding model.
In addition, LGH and other community hospitals also tend to receive substantially lower payments from commercial insurers. This disparity hurts low-income, majority-minority communities like Lawrence and is a manifestation of systemic racism in the insurance industry.
This is modern-day redlining. If these discriminatory practices occurred in the banking industry, the companies would face severe penalties.
How can we tolerate such overt inequality and racism in the insurance industry? How is this fair?
According to the most recent data, Lawrence General received only 79% of insurers’ statewide average relative price. For example, Lawrence General receives around $100 from insurers for performing a chest X-ray. Massachusetts General gets $180 for that same X-ray.
Is someone in Boston twice as important as someone in Lawrence?
Lawrence General gets $260 for performing a mammography. Nantucket Hospital gets over $700. Is someone in Nantucket worth two and half times more than someone in Lawrence?
Imagine if a bank gave out a loan to someone in Lawrence at 10% and someone in Nantucket at 4%, even if they had the same credit.
Why do we allow these inequities to persist in the insurance industry?
Other Gateway City hospitals (such as Holyoke Medical Center, Brockton Hospital, and Heywood Hospital in Gardner) face similarly low reimbursement rates.
Community hospitals are doing invaluable work to improve health outcomes in lower socioeconomic communities, but insurance companies refuse to pay these hospitals what they deserve.
That’s why I have put forward Amendment 528, which would require commercial insurers to reimburse community hospitals at 100% of the insurers’ statewide average relative price.
Because of these long-simmering inequities, LGH was already struggling prior to COVID. The pandemic has poured gasoline on this fire and greatly exacerbated LGH’s financial troubles.
When COVID cases skyrocketed in Lawrence, LGH had to cancel elective surgeries sooner than other hospitals, at a cost of millions of dollars. LGH also had to dramatically scale up expenses to meet the community’s needs, investing heavily in COVID-related in patient care and increasing spending on PPE.
Given the city’s high caseloads, many patients have been reluctant to go into the hospital and receive routine care. This has further undermined the hospital’s finances.
All told, LGH suffered a $13 million net loss in 2020, despite receiving federal aid in the CARES Act and state aid through supplemental MassHealth funding.
Their financial position for 2021 looks even bleaker. Absent additional federal or state relief, LGH is projecting a budget deficit of at least $20 million.
This is the reward that LGH gets for saving lives and serving the most vulnerable people in our society. If we don’t provide support soon, LGH will be forced to shut down services and close down the very same beds that had COVID patients in them.
This is not a false alarm. LGH is teetering on not being able to meet its debt obligations.
This is especially galling in light of the fact that larger hospital chains have soaked up federal aid and have been sitting on billions of dollars.
This state of affairs is unsustainable. We need to provide relief to shore up the financial position of safety net hospitals like LGH.
That is the purpose of my proposed Health Equity Fund. We need to put our money where our mouth is.
Over the past year, we’ve heard a lot of talk about equity. We now need to act on it. We must confront racist disparities in our healthcare system and support hospitals that have been on the front lines in the fight against COVID.
Community hospitals aren’t mismanaging their finances. They’re suffering because of the short-term COVID crisis and long-standing structural reimbursement inequalities.
In a situation as dire as this, we need a multi-pronged approach: 1) We need to provide short-term cash injections; 2) We need to raise MassHealth reimbursement rates; 3) And we must make commercial insurers pay hospitals what they deserve, not what they can negotiate.
I’ll vocally advocate to use federal money through the American Rescue Plan to provide targeted relief to community hospitals. I’ll also advocate for increased MassHealth reimbursements.
In addition, I urge the Senate to address disparities in commercial reimbursement rates.
This would send a clear message that we stand with our life-saving community hospitals
If LGH fails, a community that desperately needs good care will no longer have access to health care. This is a life or death situation. Let me repeat that again: This is a life or death situation.
We can’t let our community hospitals collapse. If we are serious about helping our most vulnerable citizens, if we are serious about social justice and equity, we must protect access to quality, affordable healthcare in our Gateway Cities.
This is about our values. This is about who we are as a society, as a Commonwealth, and as a country. Thank you.