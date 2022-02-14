FILE - Police stand guard outside Neo Quimica Arena stadium after a qualifying soccer match between Argentina and Brazil for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was interrupted by health authorities in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 5, 2021. FIFA announced on Feb. 14, 2022 that it handed out fines and suspensions to players while ordering Argentina and Brazil to play the World Cup qualifier again that was abandoned when after Brazilian health officials stormed the field to question the quarantine status of Argentines.