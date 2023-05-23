On Monday night, Central was defeated by Chelmsford, 10-9, in a Merrimack Valley Conference showdown. The loss eliminated the Raiders (14-5) from grabbing a share of the league title. Instead the Lions won it outright, which was disappointing for Kerri Finneran and her teammates.
“We fought hard. (Chelmsford) came out strong and they got us at the end,” said Finneran, eluding to the Lions’ erasing a two goal deficit in the final five minutes.
Both offenses got off to slow starts, including Finneran, who didn’t score her first goal until early in the second half.
“I came out slow in the beginning,”she said. “Their defense is pretty strong, but luckily I did pick it up in the second half (scoring four goals). Just motivation through the coaches and having more energy on the field (got me going).”
