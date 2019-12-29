NEWBURYPORT — The Firehouse Center for the Arts will host two weekends filled with performances of plays from local and area directors in January during the 18th annual New Works Festival.
The festival will feature 17 one-act plays, 10-minute shorts and a single full-length production to be performed over four days, Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25. Each night’s performances begin at 8.
Over the past 17 years, more than 200 new works have been performed on the Firehouse stage through the festival, which aims to foster the growth of New England playwrights while showcasing the talent of local and regional actors and directors. Playwrights from across New England submit their 10-minute shorts, one-act, and full-length plays to an independent panel who select the festival’s shows in anonymous readings. Directors and their casts then work with selected playwrights to produce two weekends of original theater.
The festival will open Friday, Jan. 17 with a performance of this year’s winner of the Pestalozzi Prize for Best Full Length play, “Seeing Violet,” written by Peter Snoad and directed by Stephen Faria.
Saturday, Jan. 18 will be “A Night of Shorts,” featuring performances of seven plays: “Filling in the Gaps,” written by Ken Green and directed by Ellen Dempsey; “The Angel,” written by Robert LeBlanc and directed by Elizabeth Randall; “Where the Fireworks Come From,” written by Michael Pisaturo and directed by Katharine Clarke; “The List,” written by Jonathan Markella and directed by Astrid Lorentzson; “Are You One of Those Robots?” written by Deirdre Girard and directed by David Houlden; “Locker Room Talk,” written by Andrea Clardy and directed by Bonniejean Wilbur; and “One-on-One,” written by Elaine Brousseau and directed by Leslie Pasternack.
The festival will pick back up on Friday, Jan. 24 with performances of the one act plays, “The Unstable Bridge,” written by James English and directed by Adele Jones, and “The Brink,” this year’s winner of the Honnegor Prize for Best One Act Play that was written by Eugenie Carabatsos and directed by Stephanie Carbone.
The festival’s closing night on Saturday, Jan. 25 will include “A Night of Shorts” with performances from seven more short plays.
The evening will see performances of “The Stake Out,” written by K. Alexa Mavromatis and directed by Adair Rowland; “The Only One by Anne Marilyn Lucas,” directed by Eden Tomaszewski; “If I Had Wings to Fly,” by Judith Strang-Waldau and directed by Anne Easter Smith; “Loon Lake,” written by Lawrence Kessenich and directed by Josh Faigen; and this year’s winner of the Honegger Prize for Best Short, “Deal, a Reunion,” written by John Shea and directed by Geehae Moon.
Full festival passes are available for $44 per person. Single evening passes cost $16 each.
For tickets or more information on the Festival of New Works, visit https://www.firehouse.org/event/2020-new-works-festival/2020-01-17/
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.