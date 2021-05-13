INDIANAPOLIS – It can be difficult for 30-year-old offensive linemen to find new challenges in the NFL. In that regard, perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs did Eric Fisher a favor.
The two-time Pro Bowl left tackle was released in March, a salary cap casualty after tearing his Achilles’ tendon during the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. It was a tough pill to swallow for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, but it gave Fisher a new perspective as he begins the next chapter of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.
“Yeah, that was one of the things that I talked with Coach (Frank Reich) about because as a player getting to the second half of your career, there are a lot of questions -- especially coming off of an injury,” Fisher said during an introductory video conference call Thursday. “As soon as I got the call that I was being cut, it was an automatic reset in my brain that was like, ‘I’m nowhere near being done.’
“I feel like I have a lot of years left in me. So it’s funny you bring that up because I was thinking about that this morning driving home from rehab. It’s going to be an awesome reset for myself, a fresh slate, keep working and finish the second half of my career off on a good start. So it’s funny you bring that up. I’ve been thinking about that. I’m excited to kind of have that reset.”
The Colts are excited, too.
It was a daunting offseason with openings at arguably the three most important positions on the field. Philip Rivers and Anthony Castonzo each retired, creating openings at quarterback and left tackle respectively. And both starting defensive ends – Justin Houston and Denico Autry – were not re-signed in free agency.
Indianapolis filled the quarterback slot with a trade for former Philadelphia Eagles star Carson Wentz that became official on the first day of the new league year in March. And the Colts addressed the defensive end needs with the first two picks of the draft – Michigan’s Kwity Paye at No. 21 overall and Vanderbilt’s Dayo Odeyingbo at No. 54.
But the left tackle spot proved a tougher nut to crack. Indianapolis wasn’t in love with its early options in free agency and couldn’t find a true fit in the draft. General manager Chris Ballard’s prior experience with Fisher – they were together for four years with the Chiefs – ultimately helped to create a solution.
The question now becomes how long it will be before Fisher is able to contribute on the field.
The Colts are purposely avoiding any kind of public timetable. Every player heals differently, and there will be no rush to get Fisher back. When he’s ready, he’ll play.
“I can tell you this, that I am a big control what you can control kind of guy,” Fisher said. “Obviously, I would like to snap my fingers and have a perfect Achilles again, but I know that’s not the case. Obviously, the club feels good where I’m at. I’m feeling good, but any other questions on my Achilles I’ll leave up to Chris Ballard or Coach (Reich).”
Fisher felt as though he was playing some of his best football in 2020 before the injury, and it was incredibly difficult to watch from the sideline as his former teammates struggled in the Super Bowl loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He believed he’d be given the time to heal and make another championship run with the Chiefs in 2021. But the pandemic changed the economics of the NFL.
The Chiefs likely would have faced some difficult salary cap challenges this offseason under any circumstances, but the lowering of the salary cap to $182.5 million – nearly $30 million less than pre-pandemic projections – worsened the fallout.
Fisher’s injury made him a defensible cut, and Kansas City was able to add to its offensive line through other trades and free agent additions.
It was tough leaving the franchise that drafted him after eight successful seasons, but Fisher isn’t wasting much time looking back.
He’s joining an experienced and talented offensive line in Indianapolis, and he’s ready to make another deep playoff run.
“It seemed right from the start,” Fisher said of the fit with the Colts. “I’m a Midwest guy. I grew up in Michigan. I’ve been in Kansas City the last eight years. So I’m a big Midwest guy. I like that it’s close to my home state, and I think it is just a great organization. Obviously, I have a connection with Chris Ballard. He brought me in and trusted me to get the job done, and I’m looking forward to that challenge and everything that comes along with it. Obviously, it’s a long season.
“There are ups and downs of every season, and I think this is an organization that obviously is a playoff team. It’s a contender to go the distance here. I’m looking forward to being a part of that. Obviously, left tackle is a big role of that. It seemed right. Everything lined up, worked out and I’m excited for the opportunity and excited to get to work.”