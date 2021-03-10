SEABROOK – Efforts to remove a 46-foot-long fishing boat that sank in Seabrook Harbor over the weekend have been unsuccessful so far, leaving officials little choice but to send a crane-equipped barge there in the near future, according to the town’s harbormaster.
Harbormaster Mike Pike said he believes the Novi lobster boat originated from Nova Scotia, Canada, when it sank for still unknown reasons. The boat had very little fuel inside at the time of the accident and only a small amount may have spilled into the harbor, he said.
As a precaution, a boom was placed around the boat and clam harvestings were stopped. Pike said he was still awaiting word when clams could be scooped up again.
The boat lodged itself in the muddy bottom and efforts to remove it with airbags have not worked, Pike added.