BOSTON -- Three Democrats and two Republicans will face off in Tuesday's primary in a wide-open race for the state's next lieutenant governor, a four year position that operates largely in the shadows of the governor's office.
On the Democratic ticket, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow, and Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, are seeking the party's nomination to team up as a running mate to Democrat Maura Healey, who is unopposed for governor on Tuesday's ballot.
Meanwhile, two Republicans -- former state representative Leah Allen of Danvers, and Kate Campanale, a former state lawmaker from Spencer -- will be on the GOP ballot for the second-in-command job.
While the scope and power of the job are limited, candidates say they have big plans to make the state’s No. 2 elected office relevant. They’ve spent several months making their case to voters.
Even though candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run separately in party primaries, winners are matched on the general election ballot.
In 2006, Democrats had a contested primary for lieutenant governor, and Deval Patrick ended up paired with Tim Murray, of Worcester.
Attorney General Maura Healey, the lone Democrat running for governor in the November election, hasn't said whom she favors for a second-in-command among the current field of contenders.
Both Allen and Campanale have already teamed up with their running mates governor. Allen is running with Geoff Diehl, a former state lawmaker from Whitman, and
Besides filling in for the governor, the only other required duty is serving on the 10-member Executive Council, which usually meets once a week and votes on judicial nominations and pardons.
Whomever is elected gets an office in the historic Statehouse and a salary of $165,000 — among the highest for a lieutenant governor in the country, according to the nonprofit Council on State Governments.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
