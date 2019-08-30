Five Quick Thoughts: Demaryius Thomas shines in debut

FOXBORO — The preseason is finally over, and last night the New England Patriots’ longshots got one last opportunity to prove that they belong on an NFL roster. Here are five quick thoughts from New England’s 31-29 loss to the New York Giants.
Coming off a torn Achilles’ with the Houston Texans last year, Demaryius Thomas has been something of a mystery ever since his arrival in New England. Could he get back to being the same player he was during his days with the Denver Broncos? The big wide receiver made his in-game debut with the Patriots on Thursday and the results were definitely encouraging.
Thomas caught seven of the eight passes thrown his way, tallying 87 yards and two touchdowns. His first was a beautiful back-shoulder catch for a 35-yard score against a pair of helpless Giants defenders, and the second was a 3-yard grab on a rollout pass from Jarrett Stidham.
He wasn’t particularly speedy, but if he can give Tom Brady a big target and make contested grabs in the regular season, he could become an important part of the offense.
Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman also saw time in the first quarter. Gordon had two catches on six targets for 30 yards while drawing a pass interference call, and Edelman had one catch for 20 yards before leaving to have his injured thumb checked out. He seemed fine afterwards.
2. Stidham goes distance
What do we make of the Patriots back-up quarterback situation? Jarrett Stidham, who came on in relief of Tom Brady in last week’s preseason dress rehearsal, got the start again and went wire to wire. Brian Hoyer, who entered training camp as the favorite to earn the primary back-up job, now hasn’t seen the field since the second game against the Titans.
What does this mean? It could mean that Stidham has seized the back-up job and that Hoyer’s days with the team are numbered.
It could also mean that Hoyer’s job is safe and Stidham is getting more time in the preseason because, as Bill Belichick said last week, “Brian’s played a lot of football.”
This will remain a big question mark going into roster cutdowns tomorrow.
3. The Gunner game
Gunner Olszewski is probably a longshot to make the 53-man roster, but man he is entertaining.
Olszewski was the primary kickoff and punt returner and averaged 25.7 yards on his three punt returns, including one that ended with him nearly doing a front flip after a hit. He also made two catches for 35 yards and even came on to play cornerback after safety Malik Gant went down with an injury. Unfortunately, the only completion he gave up was the game-winning touchdown as time expired.
Regardless of that detail, he seems to have clearly separated himself from Braxton Berrios, who saw limited snaps by comparison.
4. Crossen’s comeback
Keion Crossen had a rough start, giving up a handful of big plays to Golden Tate and then a 35-yard TD to Alonzo Russell, but after that he was one of the best defenders on the field.
The second-year cornerback broke up just about everything thrown his way after the first two series, finishing with 12 tackles, five pass break-ups and a beautiful interception where he hauled in a tipped pass and got both feet down just before falling out of bounds.
5. Switching things up
With a significant portion of the roster inactive, the Patriots had to get somewhat creative to fill out their lineup. As a result, we saw not one, not two, but three players switching positions for portions of the game. Cornerback Joejuan Williams started at safety and fullback Jakob Johnson saw a few snaps at outside linebacker, and Olszewski got time at cornerback.
