Central Florida (7-2) vs. Florida State (6-4)
BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida and Florida State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a big victory this past Wednesday. Florida State earned a 97-60 home win over Lipscomb, while Central Florida won 65-48 at Temple.
SUPER SENIORS: Florida State's Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite and RayQuan Evans have collectively scored 37 percent of the team's points this season, including 35 percent of all Seminoles scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DARIN: Darin Green Jr. has connected on 44.6 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 24 over his last three games. He's also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three outings while Central Florida has assists on 51 of 81 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Florida State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which is the 27th-highest rate in the country. Central Florida has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com