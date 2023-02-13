West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 4-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12)
Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -6.5; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor plays the West Virginia Mountaineers after Adam Flagler scored 28 points in Baylor's 72-68 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.
The Bears have gone 12-2 in home games. Baylor has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Mountaineers are 4-8 in conference play. West Virginia is third in the Big 12 scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Keyonte George is shooting 38.9% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.
Erik Stevenson is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 14.2 points. Tre Mitchell is shooting 45.6% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.
Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
