Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Carpentry Department students crafted two wooden flags to be gifted to the Haverhill Police and Fire departments. On Friday, the students presented fire Chief Robert O’Brien and police Chief Robert Pistone with their creations.
Flags for our Fire Department
Whittier Tech students present first responders with gift
