Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.
Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames have a 10-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals.
Montreal has gone 5-4-1 in road games and 8-7-1 overall. The Canadiens have gone 9-2-0 when scoring three or more goals.
Thursday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Canadiens won the last meeting 5-4 in overtime.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has six goals and 10 assists for the Flames. Adam Ruzicka has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.
Cole Caufield has 12 goals and nine assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.
Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.
INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).
Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Paul Byron: out (hip), Mike Hoffman: day to day (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
