Vancouver Canucks (16-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (17-13-7, third in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames look to stop their three-game home skid with a victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
Calgary has a 7-3-2 record in Pacific Division play and a 17-13-7 record overall. The Flames serve 9.9 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in the league.
Vancouver is 16-15-3 overall with a 10-2-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a -12 scoring differential, with 118 total goals scored and 130 conceded.
Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 4-3 in a shootout.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 15 goals and 14 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.
Elias Pettersson has scored 16 goals with 26 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-2-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.
Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.
INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).
Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.