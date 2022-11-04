New Jersey Devils (7-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-3-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils as losers of three straight games.
Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record in home games last season. The Flames averaged 2.9 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 22.8% (54 total power-play goals).
New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 11-26-4 on the road last season. The Devils scored 245 total goals last season, with 34 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals.
INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).
Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
