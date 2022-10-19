Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0-0, first in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Buffalo Sabres as winners of three games in a row.
Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 29-11-8 in home games a season ago. The Flames scored 291 total goals last season (3.6 per game on 35.5 shots per game).
Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall and a 15-21-5 record in road games last season. The Sabres scored 47 power-play goals last season on 222 total chances (2.7 chances per game).
INJURIES: Flames: Mathias Emilio Pettersen: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil: out (undisclosed).
Sabres: Riley Sheahan: day to day (muscular).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
