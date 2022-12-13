Vancouver Canucks (12-13-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (13-11-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will try to end their three-game skid when they play the Vancouver Canucks.
Calgary is 13-11-4 overall and 3-2-0 against the Pacific Division. The Flames are eighth in NHL play with 125 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).
Vancouver is 12-13-3 overall and 6-2-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks are eighth in league play serving 11.3 penalty minutes per game.
Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 6-3 in the last meeting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 11 goals and 10 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has eight assists over the last 10 games.
Bo Horvat has 20 goals and nine assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has nine assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.
Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.
INJURIES: Flames: Christopher Tanev: day to day (upper body), MacKenzie Weegar: day to day (illness), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).
Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.