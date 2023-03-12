Ottawa Senators (33-27-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (29-24-13, fifth in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -188, Senators +158; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Ottawa Senators looking to break their five-game home slide.
Calgary is 29-24-13 overall and 15-14-3 at home. The Flames have given up 200 goals while scoring 199 for a -1 scoring differential.
Ottawa is 33-27-4 overall and 14-16-2 on the road. The Senators have scored and allowed 202 goals this season for an even scoring differential.
The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Senators won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 26 goals and 29 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.
Tim Stutzle has 31 goals and 37 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.
Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.6 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.
INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).
Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Cam Talbot: out (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
