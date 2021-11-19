Calgary Flames vs. New York Islanders
Elmont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -131, Flames +109; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Calgary after the Flames shut out Buffalo 5-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after recording 27 saves.
The Islanders are 0-0-0 on their home ice. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 30.2 shots per game.
The Flames are 7-2-2 in road games. Calgary averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 26 total minutes.
The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-four in 13 games this season. Mathew Barzal has four assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-13 in 17 games this season. Sean Monahan has six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.
Flames: 4-2-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: Josh Bailey: day to day (health protocols).
Flames: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.