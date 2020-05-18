NORTH ANDOVER — Pink flamingos have been busy lifting the spirits of North Andover residents during the past few weeks.
The flocks have been known to show up in the front yards of COVID-19 heroes, including doctors, nurses, other health care workers, police officers and firefighters.
"Or it could be the kid who works at Market Basket and shows up for work every day," said Rosemary Connelly Smedile, president of the North Andover Women's Club, which organized the outreach.
So far, 138 organizations and individuals have been "flocked," according to Nancy Petrucci, the "flight director" who organizes the flamingo visits.
Here's how it works: To arrange for 12 flamingos to visit someone you wish to thank or honor, go to the North Andover Women's Club webpage at http://nawomensclub.com/ or the club's Facebook page and click on "Fly a Flock.'' For $25, you can order a flock of 12 flamingos for the person or organization you want to honor.
The money raised is used to buy gift certificates for people who are on the front lines in the fight against the pandemic, Smedile said. The certificates are purchased from businesses in town, she said.
"We want to help our North Andover businesses," Smedile explained, noting that many of them, including restaurants, nail salons, barbershops and hair salons, have been forced to close due to the coronavirus crisis.
The club is offering a special flock for COVID-19 heroes, Smedile said. Accompanying the 12 pink birds is a sign that reads "Thank you my COVID-19 hero."
The club has also sent flocks to people celebrating birthdays, graduations and wedding anniversaries.
The wedding anniversary flock features two flamingos dressed as a bride and groom, according to Petrucci. The other flamingos in that flock are dressed as bridesmaids and groomsmen, she said. A couple celebrating it 50th wedding anniversary received that tribute one week, Petrucci said. Then a couple celebrating its first year of marriage was treated to the wedding flock the following week.
The flamingos stay in each honoree's yard for 48 hours. Then they move on to another person or organization that has earned recognition.
Seven Women's Club volunteers coordinated by Petrucci deliver the flocks.
"They are great women, even going out in the rain," Smedile said. "We've had some real fun with this. The families are loving it."
"It's been well received," Petrucci said.
The flamingos have also visited the North Andover police and fire departments. They also showed up at North Andover High School, where the food service staff has been cooking meals for people who are struggling.
Local nurse Patricia Taylor was visited by three flocks – no fewer than 36 flamingos.
Smedile said the "flockings" will likely continue through May.