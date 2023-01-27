Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-13, 3-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-15, 1-6 SWAC)
Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Alabama A&M in a matchup of SWAC teams.
The Rattlers have gone 3-2 in home games. Florida A&M has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Bulldogs are 3-4 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Dimingus Stevens is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.
Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 57.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.