Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 4-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-11, 7-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after MJ Randolph scored 22 points in Florida A&M's 67-55 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Rattlers have gone 5-3 in home games. Florida A&M is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 4-4 in conference games. Prairie View A&M is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rattlers and Panthers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Rattlers. Johnny Brown is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Jawaun Daniels is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

