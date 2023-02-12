Alcorn State Braves (13-11, 10-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-18, 3-9 SWAC)
Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Florida A&M and Alcorn State meet on Monday.
The Rattlers have gone 4-4 at home. Florida A&M has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.
The Braves have gone 10-2 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State leads the SWAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.6 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.
Kendall is averaging 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.
Braves: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.