Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-9) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9)
Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -1; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M heads into the matchup with Bethune-Cookman after losing three games in a row.
The Rattlers have gone 2-0 in home games. Florida A&M has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Wildcats are 0-7 on the road. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dimingus Stevens averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Bates is averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.
Zion Harmon is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.
Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.