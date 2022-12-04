Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-6)
Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -9.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Florida Atlantic Owls after Emoni Bates scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 80-68 victory over the Florida International Panthers.
The Eagles have gone 1-1 at home. Eastern Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Jalin Billingsley shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.
The Owls have gone 2-1 away from home. Florida Atlantic ranks second in C-USA shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bates is scoring 20.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 14.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for Eastern Michigan.
Michael Forrest is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for Florida Atlantic.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.