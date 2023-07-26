FILE - Then-Texas head coach Tom Herman looks on during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado in San Antonio, Dec. 29, 2020. Herman opened the summer of his return to college coaching in Texas, maybe a couple of football fields from where he coached the Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game almost five years earlier. It's been about half that amount of time since Herman was fired at Texas, and he wasn't very sentimental about American Athletic Conference media days being so close to AT&T Stadium, and a couple of hundred miles from the Texas campus in Austin.