Florida Panthers (26-7-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (17-11-6, fifth in the Pacific)
Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Calgary.
The Flames are 4-4-4 at home. Calgary averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 38 total minutes.
The Panthers are 5-4-5 in road games. Florida leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.2% and averaging 4.1 goals on 37.0 shots per game.
Florida took down Calgary 6-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 4. Patric Hornqvist scored two goals for the Panthers in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 18 goals and has 21 points. Johnny Gaudreau has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 38 total assists and has 53 points. Aaron Ekblad has nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.
Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging 5.5 goals, 9.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: out (covid-19).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.