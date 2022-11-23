UMKC Kangaroos (3-4) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2)
Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles face the UMKC Kangaroos in Estero, Florida.
The Eagles have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. FGCU is 4-2 against opponents over .500.
The Kangaroos are 3-4 in non-conference play. UMKC averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Chase Johnston is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.3 points for FGCU.
Shemarri Allen is averaging 16.7 points, six rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 14.9 points for UMKC.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
