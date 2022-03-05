Detroit Red Wings (24-25-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (36-13-5, second in the Atlantic)
Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -302, Red Wings +243; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Florida after the Panthers shut out Ottawa 3-0. Sergei Bobrovsky earned the victory in the net for Florida after recording 18 saves.
The Panthers have gone 7-1-2 against division opponents. Florida leads the NHL shooting 37.0 shots per game while averaging 4.1 goals.
The Red Wings are 16-12-2 against conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 91 total minutes.
In their last meeting on Oct. 29, Florida won 3-2. Aleksander Barkov scored a team-high two goals for the Panthers in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has 75 total points for the Panthers, 18 goals and 57 assists. Mason Marchment has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 56 points, scoring 27 goals and registering 29 assists. Lucas Raymond has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.
Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.
INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).
Red Wings: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.