Vancouver Canucks (16-15-3, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (23-7-5, first in the Atlantic)
Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Vancouver Canucks after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-3 overtime victory against the Hurricanes.
The Panthers have gone 18-3-0 in home games. Florida ranks second in the NHL recording 10.7 points per game, averaging 3.9 goals and 6.8 assists.
The Canucks have gone 8-8-2 away from home. Vancouver averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team serving 32 total minutes.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has 46 total points for the Panthers, 13 goals and 33 assists. Sam Reinhart has six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 26 total assists and has 28 points. Brock Boeser has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.
Canucks: 8-1-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.
INJURIES: Panthers: Spencer Knight: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Sam Reinhart: out (covid-19), Mason Marchment: out (covid-19), Patric Hornqvist: out (covid-19).
Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), Brock Boeser: out (covid-19), Alex Chiasson: out (health protocols), Tyler Myers: out (covid-19), Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).
