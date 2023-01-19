Florida International Panthers (8-10, 2-5 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (10-8, 3-4 C-USA)
El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -5; over/under is 132.5
BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hits the road against UTEP looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.
The Miners have gone 9-2 at home. UTEP ranks fifth in C-USA in team defense, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.
The Panthers are 2-5 against C-USA opponents. Florida International has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Miners and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin Solomon is averaging 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.
Denver Jones averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.2 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Florida International.
LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.