Florida Gators (11-6, 3-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-8, 1-5 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Ole Miss.

The Rebels are 8-4 on their home court. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC shooting 32.4% from deep, led by Matthew Murrell shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Gators have gone 3-3 against SEC opponents. Florida is fifth in the SEC giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Rebels and Gators square off Monday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nysier Brooks is averaging 9.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Rebels. Murrell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Colin Castleton is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Gators. Myreon Jones is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

