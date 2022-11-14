Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (8-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals after Sam Bennett scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Florida has a 4-1-1 record in home games and an 8-6-1 record overall. The Panthers have a 5-3-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.
Washington is 7-7-2 overall and 2-5-1 on the road. The Capitals are 7-1-0 when scoring at least three goals.
The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime. Bennett scored two goals in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals with 12 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.
Evgeny Kuznetsov has two goals and 10 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.
Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.
INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).
Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), T.J. Oshie: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
