Florida State Seminoles (5-11, 3-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-5, 3-2 ACC)
Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the Florida State Seminoles after Damari Monsanto scored 21 points in Wake Forest's 80-72 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.
The Demon Deacons are 8-0 in home games. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 7.0.
The Seminoles have gone 3-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth is averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.
Matthew Cleveland is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.
Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
