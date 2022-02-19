Florida Panthers (34-10-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-8, seventh in the Central)
Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Mason Marchment scored three goals in the Panthers' 6-2 victory over the Wild.
The Blackhawks are 8-12-4 at home. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging just 6.5 points per game. Patrick Kane leads them with 47 total points.
The Panthers have gone 11-7-5 away from home. Florida is first in the Eastern Conference with 7.0 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau averaging 1.0.
The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kane has 47 total points for the Blackhawks, 12 goals and 35 assists. Dylan Strome has 9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.
Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 68 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 51 assists. Sam Reinhart has 15 points over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.
Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).
