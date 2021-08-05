HAVERHILL — Gale Park Neighbors hired artist Lindsay Hall to paint three electrical boxes at the location, transforming eyesores into art.
The two boxes closest to the WWI monument feature poppies — a symbol of that war.
The third is decorated with a combination of poppies and forget-me-nots, the latter in the spirit of the two veterans monuments at the park, along with the many trees and plants dedicated to the memory of lost lives.
Kevin Burke and Jeff Grassie of Team Haverhill sanded and primed the boxes in preparation for Hall's artwork.