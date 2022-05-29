FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver has a legendary status similar to the starting quarterback.
You don’t have to say the full names of the No.1 wideout without knowing who we’re talking about.
Michael. Drew. Bullet Bob. TO. Dez.
Nothing personal to Keyshawn Johnson, Tony Hill, Joey Galloway and Frank Clarke.
But we’re talking about Hall of Fame talent and players who participated in signature plays. Mention Dez Caught It on Twitter and watch your mentions explode with comments.
You could always talk about Amari Cooper as the No. 1 receiver but it seemed Coop always had one foot out the door around here even after signing a five-year $100 million deal in 2020.
It felt that way the moment the Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb as a first-round pick in 2020 close to a month after Cooper signed that deal.
It was only a matter of time before Lamb morphed into the lead receiver with the Cowboys.
And in March, when Cooper was traded to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick along with swapping sixth-round selections, it moved Lamb to No. 1 status. It’s a new position he embraces.
“Oh yeah, I feel it for sure, most definitely,” Lamb said. “Every time I wake up and come [to The Star] it’s like I got to understand the situation and understand what I got to do here.”
Lamb’s assertion to the top spot wasn’t lost on his quarterback, Dak Prescott.
The locker room is this delicate place where the players have a cocoon from the coaches, front office personnel and media.
When someone outside the organization enters the locker room it’s met with irritation.
The locker room provides privacy for conversations on and off the field. It’s where the chemistry is built between players.
Prescott, the voice of this team, made a request: He summoned Lamb to move his locker stall next to his.
For several years Prescott had Cooper near his locker.
Now it’s Lamb.
“My two other locker mates left so I was a little lonely and I decided, you know, he’s the guy,” Prescott said. “So just me knowing that, hopefully, he’s my receiver until I’m done playing. Just bring him closer, more conversations since he’s right there, accessible to talk, just communicate.”
Lamb is no longer just the slot receiver, as was the case in his rookie year.
Lamb has grown into the X receiver a spot held by Cooper and Irvin, among other lead receivers.
The X receiver is the outside wide receiver on the line of scrimmage that might get the opponent’s best cornerback.
The Cowboys will place Lamb there, another indication he’s the No. 1, but there is more to it.
“In my opinion, the game is kinda evolving,” Lamb said. “I wouldn’t say the X [is a primary spot]. The X has a lot of routes cut off but X also has a lot of opportunities. He’s always one-on-one. If you like the one-on-one matchup go to X. If you like whatever the matchups are, you go to wherever the matchups are.”
In Lamb’s rookie season, he lined up at the slot 483 times out of 516 passing plays. He lined up an NFL high 93.6% in the slot in 2020.
Last season, Lamb began the transition of playing more on the outside whether it was lined up on the line of scrimmage or as the flanker, just a yard off.
He lined up in the slot 250 times compared to 332 times as the outside receiver. Cooper, in comparison, was the outside receiver 404 times.
“I’m real comfortable with both,” Lamb said of playing the slot and outside.
Being the No. 1 wideout also pushes Lamb to become a mentor to some younger wideouts. Rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert will be asked to do more in 2022 until veteran Michael Gallup returns from his recovery from a torn ACL.
Prescott will have to develop an on-the-field bond with veteran James Washington. Then of course there’s Lamb who enters Year 3 as the man.
He became the second-fastest Cowboys receiver to reach 1,000 career yards last season, taking 17 games to do it. Bullet Bob Hayes holds the franchise record at 13 games.
Lamb also tied the franchise record for fastest to reach 100 career catches at 22, with running back Herschel Walker.
So while Lamb is setting records he’s also still growing as a player.
He gained 10 extra pounds this offseason and admitted growing half an inch. So Lamb is now 6-2 1/2 and close to 200 pounds.
“I’m still young,” said the 23-year old Lamb. “As for (the younger receivers), they’re step one (in development). I’m more so step three now if you want to put it in that sense. I’m still learning, still growing, still looking to better myself but also trying to be a role model for these young guys.”
Cooper is gone. Gallup’s return won’t occur until maybe October. Washington is a new receiver. So Prescott has Lamb, the new No. 1 receiver to lean on.
“I look at that as an opportunity to go showcase my ability and why I got drafted here the first time,” Lamb said. “It’s s not more pressure added to me, it’s just my opportunity to play ball.”
