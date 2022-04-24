File—Colorado running back Ashaad Clayton, front, tumbles to the turf after being tripped by Northern Colorado defensive back Komotay Koffie during the second half of an NCAA college football game in this file photograph taken Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Koffie, 25, was born in a Sierra Leone refugee camp after his mother and father fled civil war in Liberia. When war followed them there, they escaped to Guinea, where his brother, Kwity Paye, was born.