Darnell Pierre ran for three first-half touchdowns, helping lead Brooks to a 42-14 victory over St. Mark's on Friday night.
Joel Mireles opened the scoring for Brooks on a blocked punt he returned 39 yards for a touchdown.
Methuen's Michael Wolfendale followed by connecting with Andover's Jackson McCarthy on an 11-yard touchdown.
Pierre then struck for TD runs of 32, 5 and 1 yard. He finished the game with 101 rushing yards. Jagger Carreiro then put the finishing touches for the Green and White's day, a 4-yard touchdown run.
The game was played in memory of late Brooks athlete Preston Settles.
"It was a great night for the whole Brooks community," said coach Pat Foley. "We were able to honor Preston Settles and his family. I'm really happy for our kids and the way they were able to channel a lot of emotion into a great performance on the field."
GREATER LAWRENCE FALLS SHORT
A 14-yard touchdown run Richard Tropy of Greater Lawrence tied the game in the third quarter. But Essex Tech struck for a fourth quarter score to beat the Reggies 14-7.
Tropy finished with 19 carries for 63 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 63 yards for the Reggies (0-5).
