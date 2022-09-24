PLAISTOW -- Edward Digiulio delivered the game of his career, rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, and Timberlane rolled to a 42-14 victory over Keene on Friday night.
"We played a pretty complete game tonight," said Owls coach Kevin Fitzgerald. "We were able to get our backs to the second level with some consistency on offense, were physical on the line of scrimmage defensively, and scored on special teams."
Digiulio opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then added a 38-yard score to start the second quarter to make it 14-0.
Fellow running back Liam Corman added to the advantage later in the second, breaking a 53-yard touchdown.
Matthew Williams extended the Timberlane score in the third quarter with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Corman (20-yard touchdown run) and Digiulio (53-yard TD) iced the victory for the Owls.
Cam Zambrowicz (7 tackles) and Kaeleb Moley (6 tackles) led the Timberlane defense
PELHAM DOMINATES EARLY AND OFTEN
PELHAM -- Pelham's Cesar Martinez ran the game's opening kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown, and it was all Pythons from there on the way to a 51-6 win over Hollis-Brookline on Friday.
"We made plays in all three phases tonight, and we made some explosive plays on offense," said coach Tom Babaian, whose squad improved to 4-0. "We will study the film, and we'll look at how we can improve and eliminate some of the penalties and mistakes we had.”
Pelham exploded for five touchdowns in the first quarter, led by Martinez, Derek Muise (15-yard fumble recovery), Alex Carroll (43-yard run) and Jake Travis TD passes to Scott Paquette (16 yards) and Jake Cawthron (26 yard).
Carroll (19 run) and William Nicolls (17 run) added to the scoring in the second quarter, before the Pythons send in the backups after halftime.
