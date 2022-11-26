Harvard Crimson (5-1) at Fordham Rams (5-1)
New York; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Fordham Rams after Chris Ledlum scored 30 points in Harvard's 61-55 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.
The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. Fordham is eighth in the A-10 with 13.0 assists per game led by Darius Quisenberry averaging 4.0.
The Crimson have gone 2-0 away from home. Harvard is second in the Ivy League allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Fordham.
Ledlum is averaging 20.7 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 10.3 points for Harvard.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.