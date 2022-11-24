FILE - Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat (17) throws a pass against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Fordham (9-2) enters its first-round NCAA Championship Subdivision playoff game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2022, at New Hampshire averaging 612 yards per game while running basically the same scheme as Tennessee, which leads the Bowl Subdivision at 540 yards per game.