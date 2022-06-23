FILE - Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow watches batting practice before Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. An investment group led by former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, who lost his job in baseball for sign-stealing, has bought Spanish soccer club Leganés. "We will do all we can to improve this club," Luhnow said in Madrid on Thursday, June 23, 2022.