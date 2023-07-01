FILE - Spain forward Cesc Fabregas is seen on the field before the start of an exhibition international friendly soccer match against Ireland, June 11, 2013, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from soccer on Saturday July 1, 2023, at the age of 36 — nearly 20 years after making his debut for Arsenal as a 16-year-old.