FILE - Cuban-born Spaniard Jose Legra, right, attempts to land a left hook to the head of French-born Australian boxer Johnny Famechon during their World Featherweight Title fight, at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Jan. 21, 1969. Former boxing world champion Famechon has died in Melbourne after a lengthy illness. He was 77. The Sport Australia of Fame announced the death of Famechon in a statement on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.