FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel waits for the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Nov. 15, 2015. Manziel revealed in a new documentary that he tried to commit suicide after being cut by the team in 2016. Manziel, who was drafted by the Browns in 2014 following a wildly successful college career at Texas A&M, said his life had spiraled out of control.