FILE - Former Cleveland Browns lineman and current radio broadcaster Doug Dieken works from the field before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. Doug Dieken, who after retiring as a left tackle for the Browns became a beloved radio color commentator for the team, is retiring from broadcasting after spending 50 years with the organization. Dieken's last game will be Cleveland's season finale on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 against Cincinnati.