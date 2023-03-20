With little resistance from the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz has a new NFL home.
The tight end plans to sign with the Houston Texans, agreeing to a one-year contract worth up to $9 million, a person familiar with the decision said Monday. Over the past week, Schultz found the tight-end market less fertile than hoped. Clubs are looking ahead to what is considered a deep draft at the position.
The Cowboys long seemed resigned to the notion of allowing Schultz to walk in free agency. Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon are all under contract for 2023. Rather than keep Schultz, they were content to continue developing their youth and likely add to it next month.
Tight end becomes a strong option for Dallas in the earliest rounds.
Schultz arrived in Dallas as a 2018 fourth-round pick and gradually became a reliable contributor, developing as strong of a rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott as anyone. He played last season under the $10.9 million franchise tag. This month, the Cowboys used their tag on running back Tony Pollard for $10.1 million rather than the $13.1 million to tag Schultz a second time.
The tag deferred Schultz’s entrance into free agency by a year.
That cost him.
In 2022, the Cleveland Browns gave tight end David Njoku a four-year, $54.75 million. That sort of money wasn’t to be found this offseason. The Cowboys were unwilling to go that high during negotiations last year and, while trading for cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, preferred to invest in veteran talent elsewhere.
Schultz can try the market again next year.
He becomes the latest offseason departure for Prescott’s inner circle. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is a free agent. In late January, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier parted ways with the organization, too.
Schultz is one of seven tight ends with 2,000 or more receiving yards combined in the past three years. Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, George Kittle, Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson and Dallas Goedert are the others. Schultz is fourth in receptions, seventh in yards and fifth in touchdowns among tight ends over that span.
He dealt with a right PCL knee sprain last season, resulting in a drop in his overall production. He totaled 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns before a team-high seven catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a Jan. 16 playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Despite contract uncertainty, the Stanford graduate mentored Ferguson and Hendershot as rookies. Both players commended the 26-year-old for helping guide them, offering advice both on and off the field while celebrating their successes.
By all accounts, Schultz went about his Cowboys tenure the right way.
He bided his time on special teams and as a situational blocker behind Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin. He stepped up when they became unavailable, be it due to retirement, free agency or injuries. He grew into a locker-room leader, a role that included representing his teammates in union matters and setting an example with his worth ethic.
That was not enough to draw serious interest in a sixth season in Dallas.
