FILE - Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle talks to team members after Georgia won the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships at Georgia Tech, Saturday, March 19, 2016, in Atlanta. Bauerle, who won seven NCAA women's team championships in his 43 years as the Georgia swimming coach, announced his retirement on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Bauerle, 70, is the longest tenured coach of any sport in Georgia history.