BOSTON — A former Haverhill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from Haverhill to Fryeburg, Maine.
Frank Boyd, 53, was indicted on a count of failure to register as a sex offender in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Boyd was charged Aug. 4 and has been in state custody. He appeared in federal court in Boston on Sept. 13, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a press release.
Boyd is a Level 3 sex offender who was convicted of sexual offenses against children in 2001 and 2009, according to the charging documents. He was required to register as a sex offender and update his registration any time he moved or changed employment.
Boyd is listed on the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board public website, www.mass.gov/orgs/sex-offender-registry-board.
In 2020, Boyd registered and listed a Haverhill address as his residence. It is alleged that on or about March 23, 2021, police determined that Boyd was no longer living at the Haverhill residence he had listed on his registration form and was later found to have moved to Fryeburg.
He did not register as a sex offender in Maine nor update his sex offender registration in Massachusetts at any point prior to his arrest on state charges July 27. Boyd has two prior state court convictions in 2008 and 2015 for failure to register as a sex offender.
The charge of failure to register as a sex offender provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and at least five years, and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
Rollins and Douglas Bartlett, acting U.S. marshal for Massachusetts, made the announcement. The Haverhill and Fryeburg police departments provided assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elianna J. Nuzum of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.
