BLOOMINGTON – Former Indiana swimmer Lilly King said she’s happy to see college athletes finally get rights to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness.
After winning two gold medals in the 100 meter breastroke and 4-by-100 medley relay, King turned down hundreds of thousands of dollars in endorsement opportunities to swim at IU.
“I’m very excited for those athletes, but I feel like, yeah, I just missed the cutoff on that one,” King said.
King, 24, qualified for her second Olympic games, where she will be the favorite to win gold in the 100 breakstroke again in Tokyo next month. She clocked in at 1:04.72 during last week’s trails in Omaha, Nebraska, her fastest time since posting the world record in the event (1:04.13) at the 2017 World Championships.
“I’m ready to go. I feel much more experienced at this point,” King said. “I feel going in — in 2016, I feel like I was deer in the headlights, had no idea what was going on so just feeling a lot more at ease but also prepared.”
The COVID-19 year in 2020 forced King, an Evansville native, to improvise in her training. She even swam in a pond, dodging snapping turtles at Howard Lake just south of Bloomington, before finding a pool in Martinsville. She got back into IU’s pool during Fourth of July weekend last year.
“Training started to resemble normal probably around the end of August,” King said. “It was a long summer, but, you know, it all worked out just fine because we’re all still going to the Olympics.”
IU swim coach Ray Looze, who will be part of Team USA’s swimming coaching staff, said King is where she needs to be heading into next month’s games.
“In March, that’s the best I’ve ever seen her, both in training and that meet up in Indianapolis,” Looze said. “So her times at Olympic Trails, I just think they are more of a reflection of the stress that even she was under. So I still think she’s got some really good times left in her in both the 100 and 200 at Tokyo. I don’t think we’ve seen her best, and I’d say that about everybody that we’re bringing.”
King has been pushed in training by Anne Lazor, who is making an inspired comeback at 26 after failing to quality of the 2016 games in Rio. Lazor retired from swimming for a year before returning to the pool. A former Auburn swimmer from Detroit, Michigan, Lazor decided to train at IU to regain her form and confidence. At Olympic trails, Lazor and King both qualified in the 200 breastroke, with Lazor finishing first and King second.
“It’s a very competitive environment here at IU,” Lazor said. “But one thing that I love so much about this place, which surprisingly isn’t all that common, is that we all genuinely want each other to do well and succeed because this is one of the hardest places to train in the world.”
King is hopeful she will be able to contribute on a few relay events in Tokyo as well.
“The relays are the best part, for sure, and also having the medley relay be the very last event,” King said. “It’s just fun because you get to swim the most fun event last. … We’ll see how that mixed medley turns out. I have no idea who they are going to put on it. I don’t think anyone does, so I would be honored.”